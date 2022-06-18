'Sevilla poised for Morelos bid'

Sevilla are ready to bid £6.9m for 25-year-old Rangers and Colombia forward Alfredo Morelos. (Fichajes, in Spanish), external

New Manchester City signing Erling Haaland appears to have dropped a hint that fellow Norwegian striker Erik Botheim will join Rangers, with the 22-year-old without a club after terminating his contract with Russian outfit Krasnodar following the invasion of Ukraine. (The Herald), external

Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie is attracting great interest from clubs in England and Scotland as the 24-year-old faces uncertainty at Ibrox with Allan McGregor's future yet to be decided and Jon McLaughlin set to start the new season as first-choice. (Scottish Sun), external

Rangers head of academy Craig Mulholland says moves for Billy Gilmour to Chelsea, Nathan Patterson to Everton and Rory Wilson's pending transfer to Aston Villa could tempt young talent from around Europe to the Scottish Premiership club's academy as a stepping stone to the English top flight. (The National), external

Partick Thistle could land highly rated 19-year-old midfielder Cole McKinnon on loan from Rangers. (Scottish Sun), external

Read Saturday's Scottish Gossip in full here.