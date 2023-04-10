We asked you for your thoughts after Aberdeen recorded another win under Barry Robson.

Here's what you had to say post Killie:

Niall: Barry Robson deserves massive praise and respect for how he has turned this team around. The goal threat from Duk, Clarkson's creativity in midfield and a much more solid rearguard has given the side a renewed sense of confidence which has yielded strong performances, clean sheets and entertaining displays for the loyal Red Army. Onward and upward.

Stuart: First of all it’s another three points and up into third place.

Was it a brilliant performance? No. Nevertheless, it’s a win. Take care of Ross County then the confidence will be sky high ahead of the visit of Rangers.

Dick: This was a solid performance from Aberdeen. Scored the first goal too quickly and played the rest of the first half with a view to avoiding mistakes. Killie were feeding off free-kicks and throw-ins. In the second half, Aberdeen came straight out of the blocks playing a fast slick passing game which Kilmarnock couldn't match.

Norman: Aberdeen played some really excellent football today. The desire, commitment and skill was there in abundance. Long may it continue.

Brian: Delighted that the Dons have shown their true worth. They’ll be a better representative for Scottish football in Europe than anyone else outwith the Old Firm. I hope Barry and the lads keep it going to the end of the season and make my old friend, Dave C, smile as he recovers.

Fred: It was really refreshing to be able to have had confidence that a win was highly likely. A very good performance, Duk is a real star. We look like a real strong team now. Mr Robson and his colleagues inspire confidence and the players have responded so well. I am even expecting a good result against Rangers!

Dennis: Hard fought three points but turning up for twenty minutes will not win you all the games. Relying too much on your goalkeeper can only last for so long. Manager doing his best but apart from the two up front the rest of the team lack skill and this would be evident against European opposition.