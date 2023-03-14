Keeper Clark gets Scotland call-up

Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark has been called up by Scotland for this month's opening Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain at Hampden, but striker Lawrence Shankland misses out.

Clark, 30, has featured previously in squads under Steve Clarke but is yet to make his debut for the national side.

With Hearts and Scotland first choice Craig Gordon injured, Clark is vying with fellow uncapped keepers Liam Kelly and Angus Gunn - the former England U21 international who has been given a first Scotland call-up - for the number one spot.

Shankland, meanwhile, has netted 21 times for Hearts this season - making him the club's first player to break the 20-goal barrier since John Robertson 31 years ago - but has missed the last two matches through injury.