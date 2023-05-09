A﻿lex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external

When Roy Hodgson returned to Crystal Palace seven weeks ago, any suggestion of his time extending beyond May was unforeseeable. Yet, having rejuvenated this squad and added to his already sizeable managerial legacy at Selhurst Park, should we rule it out?

For this week's talking point, what is the argument for Hodgson staying on for the 2023-24 season?

The central theme has to be continuity and stability.

Every summer brings the prospect of variables and player changes. So, having the foundation of a known and effective coaching staff reduces a significant element of risk.

The season-altering performances extracted from Eberechi Eze add weight to that. Should Wilfried Zaha exit the club, there is assurance that Eze should continue to perform in a leading role.

Eze isn't alone in his improvements since the managerial switch. Hodgson has managed to maximise the squad on hand, making the recruitment task more manageable, even if it is still sizable.

Adding the next wave of signings into a settled training environment with a playing leadership core should be an easier transition with fewer tactical question marks.

The current style has been more expansive than expected, reflecting the younger talents compared to the ageing, oft-injured veterans of 2020-21.

Football may have a long-term utopian ideology, but the reality remains a season-to-season proposition. Wholesale changes, such as Southampton's youth transfer revolution this past summer, are marketable to fans but carry clear risks.

For this club, the key is making a positive step forward once again, and Crystal Palace may already have the right custodian for one more year, for whom age does appear to be a number.