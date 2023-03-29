Manchester United are preparing to make an £80m bid for 29-year-old Tottenham and England forward Harry Kane after club chief executive Richard Arnold sanctioned a potential deal. (Star, external)

United could compete with neighbours Manchester City and Newcastle United for Celta Vigo's 20-year-old Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, United have taken "no major steps forward" in agreeing a new contract for striker Marcus Rashford. (Athletic - subscription required, external)

Finally, their interest in South Korea centre-back Kim Min-jae, 26, could be hijacked by Liverpool, who are willing to pay more than £60m for the Napoli defender's signature. (Rai, via Four Four Two, external)

