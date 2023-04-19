Mackay on squad confidence, his experience and Shinnie red
Ross County manager Malky Mackay has been addressing the media ahead of his side's trip to the capital to face Heart of Midlothian.
Here's the key points from his press conference:
He said confidence remains very high in the squad.
Says his side have been playing well, but acknowledges they must turn that into points.
Mackay said he has lots of managerial experience of difficult spells to draw on for the run-in.
He added that all clubs know the risk of appealing red cards in light of Aberdeen's failed appeal of Graeme Shinnie's on Jack Baldwin last weekend, saying it is "probably disappointing" for Aberdeen.