Hibs 2-2 Rangers: What did the manager say?

Hibs manager Lee Johnson: "We were poor in the first half. At half-time, we just reinforced the philosophy, we have to play on the front foot, to be aggressive, we have an obligation to our fans to kick on and drive forward.

"I think that led to the incidents. I'm not saying they were all correct. I don't think theirs was a penalty, I think we should have had a penalty.

"I don't think Lundstram's was a red card. The elbow (from Morelos) is probably a red.

"I'm not happy. There's more to do. We need a couple, a few ready-made players. I've now had a good look at the level.

"I expect us to compete far better than we did in the first half. I'm here to drive it, I'm not here to sugar-coat it.

"That spirit needs to be consistent from minute one to minute 97."