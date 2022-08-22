Glenn Murray believes his former side need to keep their mentality strong during a tough run of fixtures at the start of the season.

Bournemouth won their opening game against Aston Villa but were well beaten by Manchester City and Arsenal - and it's Liverpool next.

"It's been some welcome back to the Premier League," Murray told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"When you come up against Arsenal, City and Liverpool you know you're not going to get much when you're newly promoted.

"It's about putting these games to bed and not dwelling on bad results. It's about looking forwards, not backwards.

"They were used to winning games last season but will have to have a change of mindset in the Premier League."

