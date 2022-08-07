Boyle: Goal was 'icing on the cake' on Hibs return

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland after his late goal, Hibernian winger Martin Boyle said he was delighted to be back at Easter Road.

"It's up there with one of the best feelings. The reception before the game, warming up, coming on, but that was the icing on the cake. I'm really delighted to help the squad to a well deserved point.

"28th June was my last game. I haven't done a pre-season or anything. Sports science is out the window!

"I got the call last night to say I was eligible to play and asked if I fancied it. It was a no brainer.

"He [Lee Johnson] gave me the nod, asked how I felt. I knew the adrenaline, the buzz of the fans, and the magnitude of the game. I knew I was more than ready and I showed that.

"I want to be somewhere I'm really adored and it's a special feeling to me. Thankfully, I managed to give something back today."