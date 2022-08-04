Ralph Hasenhuttl has backed his latest crop of young signings to make an impact in the Premier League.

Southampton have made six signings with only Joe Aribo and back-up keeper Mateusz Lis older than 20.

The Saints boss is unperturbed by the fact none of the new arrivals have played in the Premier League before.

"We know the kind of players we get," he said. "They have a lot of fantasy.

"We have seen it before - some of them can help us immediately and some take a little longer. Some players need a year while some others are so good that it goes more quickly.

"We will not see all the new players straight away as they are young and have to learn."

Last season, Tino Livramento and Armando Broja thrived at St Mary's and Hasenhuttl is hopeful of further success stories.

"We are keen to give young players a chance to make their first steps in the Premier League," he said. "We know what to expect from them - they've got a lot of talent but they have to give a lot of effort.

"They will maybe make some mistakes that they have to learn from and that may cost us sometimes but we have been keen to do this in the past and will do in the future as well."