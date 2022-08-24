Jonathan Buchan, Sports Editor, BBC Radio Leeds

Sunday saw a line drawn in the Buenos Aires sand.

Despite keeping Leeds in the Premier League on the final day last season, many still needed convincing Jesse Marsch could bring a bright future to Elland Road. A statement win was needed - and a statement win is what they got.

The aggressive press imposed by the Whites from the start set the stall for a physical and high-paced encounter, just what the locals desire. Tyler Adams was a shadow on the backs of multiple Chelsea players as he lived up to the billing which sees a 50ft poster of him adorn the Family Stand.

Golden Boot leader Rodrigo continued in the "form of his life" and he appears to be relishing the responsibility of leading the line while Patrick Bamford is injured, not to mention the prestige of wearing the captain's armband. Jack Harrison impressed with an assist and a goal, adding another £10m to his price tag and prompting supporters to call for a new long-term deal.

Seven points at this stage - which arguably should be nine - probably wasn’t what most predicted. It took 10 games and until the end of October to reach the mark in the 2021-22 season.

The race to 40 points will remain the first target of course, and a trip to Brighton, who have also started well, will be a tough one this weekend. But there is a growing belief this team can compete higher up the division.

An increase in the number of Star-Spangled Banners held aloft at full-time tells you that.

But, of course, if you ask Thomas Tuchel, none of that has anything to do with Leeds.