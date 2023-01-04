Manager Frank Lampard is under increasing pressure, with Everton one point above the Premier League relegation zone after Tuesday's 4-1 home loss to Brighton.

Asked if he wanted Lampard to stay at Goodison Park, Toffees supporter Warren Doyle from The Blue Room podcast told BBC Radio 5 Live: "He probably has managed his last game with the results - and you can’t defend the results he’s had.

"However, I don’t think it’s all his fault. He’s been dealt a dreadful hand.

"I think the general feeling among Evertonians now is that it doesn’t matter who we get in. We’re unsavable currently.

"The mismanagement of the club over the past five to seven years has led to where we are now. We’ve been sleepwalking into this for years."

So, does Doyle fear Everton will go down this season?

"We got away with it last year, but it feels like the inevitable is going to happen this year," he said.

"It’s not that I’m being pessimistic, it’s just that you look at every other side around us and it seems they’ve all got at least one player who drags them out, or has got something about them.

"We had Richarlison last year - he did that for us and he hasn’t been replaced.

"Unless something big happens - whether that’s a manager change or a couple of signings in January - I do fear this could be the year it catches up with us."

What do you think, Everton fans? Will the Toffees go down? And what do you think about Lampard? Have your say here