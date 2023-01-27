Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Wolves defender Ki-Jana Hoever is set to join Championship side Stoke on loan for the rest of the season.

Hoever returned to Wolves earlier this week after a planned full-season loan with PSV Eindhoven was cut short.

The 21-year-old former Liverpool defender has a contract at Wolves to 2025.

Stoke boss Alex Neil stepped in with an offer, which should allow Hoever some regular first-team football after he started only four games for PSV over the first half of the season.