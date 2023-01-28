Hibernian 6-0 Aberdeen: What they said

Lee Johnson has sympathy for opposite number Jim Goodwin, who lost his job immediately after the final whistle, but the Hibernian manager's main focus was praising his side's thumping victory over Aberdeen.

Asked if the 6-0 win was a result that had been coming considering his side's recent performances, he replies: "I honestly believe it has. I believe the performances have been good.

"The clean sheet is important when it comes down to that defensive solidarity, which gave us the platform to go and attack. We played it forward much better, earlier - I thought Will Fish was outstanding in that.

"It enabled us to get on the front foot and we have pace in behind and, as the game got stretched, the intricacy of our footballers came to the fore. That was a club performance today and the club should be really proud."