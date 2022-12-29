What a great feeling that must have been for Scott Robinson to score against Aberdeen last night after such a long injury lay-off.

Here's what the midfielder had to say to BBC Sport Scotland after the 2-1 win over the Dons at Rugby Park.

"I'm over the moon. It's been a long, long time coming. I've missed nights like this so much. It means the world to me to be back playing football," said 30-year-old Robinson.

"The last time I started was in January this year. That was my second start. Hopefully I'll have a better 2023. It's so good to be back. I'll get an ice bath and stay in it until Saturday [laughs]. I want to be ready for the St Mirren game.

"It's a great result for us. You could feel a bit of edginess with them and their fans behind the goal. They're going through a bad spell. We wanted to make sure that continued."