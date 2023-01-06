Ross County v Livingston: Team news

Ross County have Jack Baldwin and Owura Edwards back from bans, while Victor Loturi and William Akio are set to come back into contention.

Ben Purrington (ankle) remains out and Alex Samuel is only back in light training following a serious knee injury.

Livingston midfielders Jason Holt and Scott Pittman serve the second game of their suspensions following recent red cards.

Joel Nouble (knee), Kurtis Guthrie (ankle), Tom Parkes (knee), Jamie Brandon (groin) are all still out.