West Ham v Leeds: Last time out

Michail Antonio sent the travelling West Ham fans into raptures with his last-minute winner when they faced Leeds in September.

Antonio, who was returning after a one-game suspension, ended a run of nine games without scoring with a cool 90th-minute goal to seal a 2-1 win at Elland Road.

In the first minute of injury time, Leeds were caught out on the counter-attack as Antonio knocked the ball past defender Jamie Shackleton before sliding in the winner to push the hosts into the bottom three.

Raphinha had opened the scoring for Leeds on 19 minutes with a clinical low finish from outside the area.

But, after Tomas Soucek's effort was ruled out, the Hammers eventually found a way through when Jarrod Bowen's shot from inside the box deflected off Junior Firpo and into the back of the net.

Defeat for Marcelo Bielsa's side was only the second time in Leeds' history that they have failed to win any of their first six games of a top-flight campaign - it last happened in 1935-36.