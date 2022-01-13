Firpo fit to face Hammers

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

At last! Some good news on the injury front for Leeds United. Left-back Junior Firpo has declared himself available for Sunday's trip to West Ham United after leaving the pitch with dizziness during the FA Cup tie between the two sides at London Stadium four days ago.

Firpo, 25, told BBC Radio Leeds he does not have concussion: "We just followed the protocols for this type of thing. I feel good, I'm fit."

The former Spain U21 defender explained how a clash with team-mate Illan Meslier left him dazed: "After a few minutes later I felt a bit dizzy and in this condition you cannot play a game at this level."

It will be welcome news for head coach Marcelo Bielsa, who could have as many as 10 players missing, if none have recovered from injury, along with centre-back Diego Llorente, who is suspended for Sunday's Premier League clash.

Listen to Firpo's full interview with BBC Radio Leeds here

And you can hear full commentary of West Ham United v Leeds United from 13:00 GMT on BBC Radio Leeds 92.4FM - DAB - Freeview TV channel 719