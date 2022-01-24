A new series of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast is just around the corner - and we want you to get involved in the panel's selections.

Alan Shearer, Micah Richards and Gary Lineker will return in the spring but they have narrowed down their selections and would like your suggestions on who they've picked.

Today's topic is the top 10 African players and Southampton brought this outstanding forward to the Premier League back in 2014.

Sadio Mane (Senegal)

Ronald Koeman brought Mane to England on deadline day in September 2014, snapping up the striker from Red Bull Salzburg in Austria. Since then, he has scored at least 10 league goals in every completed season.

Mane was a hit on the south coast, scoring 21 goals for the Saints before a move to Liverpool two years later. He has since won the Champions League, the Premier League and also finished fourth in the Ballon d'Or in 2019.

Have your say on the top three Africans to play in the Premier League