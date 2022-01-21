Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Spurs face Chelsea on Sunday.

Here is what he had to say:

After the win over Leicester, Spurs are "trying to manage a couple of situations" on fresh injuries and have some decisions to make on Saturday.

Son Heung-min "is coming along well but we have to wait until after the international break". However, Eric Dier is available.

On transfers, Conte said: "I made an evaluation about the squad but I have spoken to the club and I hope the club listen to me."

On Hugo Lloris' contract extension, Conte said: "It's important that our captain is not only here for one year, but two years."

When asked if he can help Lloris win his first trophy with Spurs, Conte said: "I think it is important for every club to win trophies and, at the same time, you have to understand if you are ready to win."

He added: "You have to follow your path and try and be competitive. It is too simple to say you want to win."

