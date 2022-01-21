Ferguson focused on 'steadying the ship'
- Published
💬 “My job at the moment is to take the upcoming games, steady the ship….We’re always looking for the best managers in the world & I’m sure they’ll find that.”— BBC Sport Merseyside (@bbcmerseysport) January 21, 2022
🗣 Duncan Ferguson has been talking about #EFC’s search for a new manager & whether he’d like the job himself pic.twitter.com/nIoEDKcB8A
