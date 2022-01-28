Your thoughts on Lampard

With Frank Lampard looking like the preferred choice for the Everton job over Vitor Pereira, we've been asking you for your thoughts on the former Derby and Chelsea boss:

Gerry: No way - Lampard does not have the credentials to manage a Premiership team he ditched Derby and failed miserably at Chelsea. Is this the level Everton have got to rummaging round the scraps left in the bin?

Noel: Frank Lampard, for me. He knows the Premier League and he will give the youngsters a chance to prove themselves. My vote goes to Frank.

Liam: I don’t think either deserve the job. If forced to pick out of the current candidates it would be Lampard but he was available before we appointed Benitez so why not go for him then? Why has no other club gone for him since Chelsea and why should we be a stepping stone?

Chris: The board needs to stop panicking, looking for instant success from supposed proven big name managers, this hasn’t worked for the last several years of trying. They must think more long term by getting a young resourceful manager who’d be given time to rebuild the whole squad whilst utilising the young talent they’ve already got. Get Lampard!

Who do you want Everton's new manager to sign before the January transfer window closes? Have your say