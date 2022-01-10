David Moyes "will not allow" a West Ham slip-up in the FA Cup after the fourth-round draw pitted them against National League North side Kiddersminster Harriers, according to former Hammer Nigel Reo-Coker.

Kidderminster are the lowest-ranked side left in the competition after beating Championship team Reading in the third round and will welcome West Ham to Aggborough next month.

But Reo-Coker is confident that Moyes will prepare his side in the right way after they saw off Leeds on Sunday.

"He will get them to be professional," Reo-Coker told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "He won't let them be complacent.

"You can see how competitive they are in everything they're doing. The last thing Moyes will want is for them to be complacent or comfortable.

"They have a winning mentality at the moment and he'll want to keep that going."

