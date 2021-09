Brighton have agreed a club record £25m fee with Stuttgart for Argentina forward Nicolas Gonzalez, 23, who scored six goals in 15 appearances during the 2020-21 Bundesliga campaign. (Guardian), external

The Seagulls are also in talks with 30-year-old former England striker Danny Welbeck over a new contract. (The Argus), external

Meanwhile, Brighton have rejected a £40m bid from Arsenal for 23-year-old England defender Ben White. The centre-back made 36 Premier League appearances last season and earned England call-up in May. (Sky Sports), external

And Tottenham are interested in signing England U21 right-back Tariq Lamptey, 20, who impressed last term before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury in December. (Sky Sports), external

