Rodrigo's finishing schools Burnley

Published

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Having won the physical battle in the first half, Leeds buried Burnley in the second with sublime finishing from the club's record signing - but it was a 4-0 thrashing based on so much more than Rodrigo.

Built on the defensive monoliths of Diego Llorente and Pascal Struijk, plus a crucial save from Illan Meslier at 1-0, this was every ounce the team performance that had seen Spurs off.

Kalvin Phillips' incisive - at times outrageous - passing, Jack Harrison's relentless, puncturing runs and Rodrigo's scalpel of a left foot surgically removed the opposition from the contest. Burnley boss Sean Dyche agreed they had been "very clinical".

United, superior in every department, confirmed the old adage: you win the right to play.

The procession to victory was marred by an on-field incident involving Ezgjan Alioski and Dwight McNeil, after which both managers and captains were spoken to by referee Graham Scott.

Dyche said one of his players put in a complaint to the match official and the FA is waiting for Scott's report before deciding on further action.

Both clubs refused to comment on the nature of the complaint.