Cooper on squad unity, Henderson call-up and Fulham
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Steve Cooper has been speaking to the media before Nottingham Forest’s game with Fulham on Friday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
On the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: "It's obviously extremely sad and at the same time it's been a real celebration of who she was and what she stood for. Nottingham Forest will pay their respects and will do it right. We're a classy club and want to show that."
He has the same squad available that lost against Bournemouth and has been contemplating changes: "That's the ongoing role of a manager. We've got a lot of players and great strength in depth. Let's see."
They have used the unexpected break to integrate some of the new players: "It's given us a chance to come together. We've tried to use the time wisely. There is nothing better than time for building a team and style of play."
He is thrilled for Dean Henderson on his recall to the England squad: "I'm really pleased as I know how important this is for him. He deserves it. He's obviously a really talented goalkeeper but he works really hard too. Now we want to push him to improve even more - and he needs to play well tomorrow night!"
A deal for Serge Aurier is close: "It's taken a bit longer than we expected but he's in and around the training ground now. He has Premier League and big-game experience on the domestic and international stages."
On opponents Fulham, who won the Championship last season, Cooper added: "Every game in this league is difficult and they have continued their momentum from last season. But it's Friday night football, under the lights and it will be a brilliant atmosphere. We have to make the most of it."