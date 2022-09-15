O﻿n the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: "It's obviously extremely sad and at the same time it's been a real celebration of who she was and what she stood for. Nottingham Forest will pay their respects and will do it right. We're a classy club and want to show that."

H﻿e has the same squad available that lost against Bournemouth and has been contemplating changes: "That's the ongoing role of a manager. We've got a lot of players and great strength in depth. Let's see."

T﻿hey have used the unexpected break to integrate some of the new players: "It's given us a chance to come together. We've tried to use the time wisely. There is nothing better than time for building a team and style of play."

H﻿e is thrilled for Dean Henderson on his recall to the England squad: "I'm really pleased as I know how important this is for him. He deserves it. He's obviously a really talented goalkeeper but he works really hard too. Now we want to push him to improve even more - and he needs to play well tomorrow night!"

A﻿ deal for Serge Aurier is close: "It's taken a bit longer than we expected but he's in and around the training ground now. He has Premier League and big-game experience on the domestic and international stages."