Analysis: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham

Emma Sanders, BBC Sport reporter:

This was no vintage performance from Tottenham but to win without conceding at a place like the City Ground having not been at their best, will be hugely encouraging.

They stuck in and held off a determined Forest side and created enough chances to pick up three points.

It was a deserved win for those reasons and Harry Kane will rightfully take the plaudits again.

He delivered the goals when it mattered in crucial periods of the game and his team-mates did their job to keep a clean sheet.

It has been a good start to the season for Tottenham without them reaching top gear so the trajectory looks positive.