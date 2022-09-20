P﻿hil McNulty, chief football writer

Aston Villa and manager Steven Gerrard knew defeat by Southampton was not an option after at least restoring a measure of stability to their season following a poor start with a battling home draw against Manchester City.

They built on that with a win over the Saints that had little to recommend it when measured in quality, but was vital in the context of their campaign.

Gerrard’s ecstatic reaction at the final whistle said everything. It was a shockingly poor encounter, but the three points were everything and Villa had them.

It was also an important psychological boost going into the international break, with Villa heading into calmer waters after questions were starting to be asked in the wake of their bad start.

Gerrard and his players can now take advantage of the breathing space afforded by the win and Villa supporters would have been as satisfied with the three points as their manager.