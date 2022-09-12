A﻿listair Magowan, BBC Sport football reporter

Newcastle are set to sign former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius.

The 29-year-old was released by Liverpool this summer, having spent two seasons on loan at Besiktas and another on loan at Union Berlin.

Those loan spells came after two mistakes in the 2018 Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid, although it later emerged he had suffered a concussion during the game.

Karius would offer cover for first-choice Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope after Karl Darlow injured his ankle last week.

Second-choice goalkeeper Martin Dubravka joined Manchester United on deadline day, but manager Eddie Howe can call also upon Mark Gillespie.