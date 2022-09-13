Van Bronckhorst on McGregor, Morelos and sticking to his beliefs
- Published
BBC Scotland's Lewis Irons
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst and midfielder Steven Davis have been speaking to the media before Wednesday's Champions League visit of Napoli.
Here are the key points from the news conference:
Goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin is unavailable due to injury.
Van Bronckhorst has no doubt Allan McGregor will perform well as McLaughlin's replacement.
On Alfredo Morelos: Definitely better than a couple of weeks ago, both mentally and physically. Being dropped from squad for PSV away was a big “wake-up call” for the striker, who is making it difficult for the manager to decide who to start.
Van Bronckhorst is not changing his philosophy or the way he wants to play. He says two weeks ago Rangers beat PSV and everything was great, now two defeats later it has changed people's opinion.
Davis says the group have been hurting over the last few days: "Hunger and determination" to give fans something to cheer.