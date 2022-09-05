We asked for your post-match reaction after Everton drew 0-0 in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Tom: The points take-home doesn’t reflect what is being built at the club. Confidence, resilience, work ethic. It’s fantastic to see the players playing with such confidence and without fear. It’s been a long time coming but you can see what Frank Lampard is building and the future looks bright.

Richard: Looks like finally, after so many managers and directors of football, we are slowly putting together a decent squad of players. Constant changing of manager and poor recruitment has set us back years. Now, we are being steered in the right direction. Now we need patience and time (something not seen often in the Premier league, take note Bournemouth).

Adam: Lampard is building a Kendell-esq team, strong defence and resolute until the end. We're definitely missing DCL or another target man up front but the foundations are there. We had our chances today but the future looks a little brighter now.

Matt: One of the best 0-0s I've watched! It had me gripped for the whole 90 minutes. Pickford was outstanding and I'm amazed how the back four has gelled together, particularly as they have all been signed in 2022. We now have a midfield with bite and I can't wait to see DCL link up with our wingers. I'm really happy to see how this team is developing.