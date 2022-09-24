Ross County centre-half Jack Baldwin says the Scottish Premiership deserves more credit than it is given in his native England.

The 29-year-old joined the Dingwall club just over a year ago after having his contract terminated by Bristol Rovers.

"The Scottish game, especially in England, had a bit of a stigma," he tells Ross County TV. "I think down in England we're quite arrogant in the fact we feel like we're something special in the football world."

Baldwin's experiences had been in Leagues One and Two with Hartlepool United, Peterborough United, Sunderland, Salford City and then Rovers, "but coming up here and experiencing it first hand", he thinks it a "no-brainer" for players like himself to take the opportunity to play in Scotland's top flight.

"It's such a competitive league, there's so much quality throughout the league and, for me as a defender, I'm getting to test myself against some of the best attackers, international players, Champions League players, European players," he adds.

"It's a fantastic environment to play football and, especially up here in Dingwall and Inverness, is a great place to live."