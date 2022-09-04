Brighton 5-2 Leicester: What Potter said

Brighton boss Graham Potter speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "Fantastic execution for that final free-kick - topped off an amazing performance for Alexis [Mac Allister]. He was incredible, so unlucky to not have the other fantastic strike, calm with the penalty, so he's had a top afternoon."

On lengthy VAR decision on Mac Allister goal: "Feel sorry for fans and Alexis [Mac Allister] - it is what it is. For the guys in the audience and experiencing that strike they can't enjoy it. But we're happy with five goals and three points."

On conceding early: "It can happen, it was good play from them with the players Leicester have they're dangerous. Delighted with the response because we got back and took the lead and we were the better team but we gave away a poor goal. We played better in the second half and thoroughly deserved the victory.

"We've lost a couple of key players in the summer but our performances as a group have been strong even though results haven't matched them. It's nice the last few weeks we're getting performances and results. We have to carry on because the Premier League is difficult. It's a humble and ambitious group and we must keep going.

"Five goals at home, we've had some frustrating afternoons here so it's nice to get the win, to play well, have an entertaining game and get the seven goals. It was a nice day for us."