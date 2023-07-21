Campbell double sinks Groningen despite Van Veen strike

Josh Campbell outshone returning former Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen as Hibernian beat Dutch visitors Groningen 2-1 in their pre-season friendly in front of more than 9,000 fans at Easter Road.

Van Veen, who was sold to the Dutch second-tier club this summer after a fine spell in the Scottish Premiership, opened the scoring from close range as the visitors impressed early on.

Midfielder Campbell levelled nine minutes after half time, pouncing from close range after an Elie Youan shot struck a post.

Another two minutes and another goal as Campbell headed in from 17-year-old midfielder Rudi Molotnikov's cross.

Hibs' latest signing, former Nottingham Forest defender Riley Harbottle, played the final 20 minutes.