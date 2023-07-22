Dundee stunned by Airdrie in cup

Lyall Cameron's penalty miss proved costly as Dundee slumped to a 1-0 Viaplay Cup defeat at second-tier newcomers Airdrie.

Cameron saw his second-half spot-kick saved by Josh Rae and the Diamonds snatched victory with a late penalty of their own from player-boss Rhys McCabe.

Mexican striker Diego Pineda made his Dark Blues debut off the bench and had a shot saved at 0-0 before the late drama.

With three points from their opening two games, Tony Docherty's side are fourth in Group E, three points behind leaders Airdrie.