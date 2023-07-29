Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said Trent Alexander-Arnold is an option for the number six role in midfield, but stopped short of confirming whether he will start the new season in that position.

Alexander-Arnold excelled in a hybrid role in the latter part of 2022-23 as Liverpool finished the campaign strongly, and he has been deployed in a deep midfield during pre-season.

But Klopp said on Saturday: "After we put him in this flexible role, everyone told us he should play completely in midfield without saying why.

"It's a completely different position to the one he played last season, or he played for England, because it’s a holding position. You have to organise much more.

"Trent can play the position - it depends on who is on the left and right of him.

"We really thought it was a very good and important thing to do this pre-season.

"We still want to try it with Trent as a right-back again. Then we'll see how we'll start the season."

Liverpool continue preparations for the new season when they take on Leicester City at Singapore National Stadium on Sunday (10:00 BST kick-off).

They then complete their tour of the Far East with a friendly against Bayern Munich at the same venue on Wednesday (12:30).