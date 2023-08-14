Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's reaction to being substituted against Chelsea will be quickly forgotten, The Athletic's Adam Crafton believes.

Salah shook his head and angrily removed tape from his wrist as he made his way to the touchline late on in the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said afterwards that Salah's reaction was "absolutely OK" and that the change was made as the Reds "needed stability" and "fresh legs".

Crafton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "It was a bit strange, you're bringing on a 17-year-old winger in Ben Doak so you can understand how the big name on the team-sheet, having already scored a goal in the game [which was disallowed for offside] and been very influential in the first half, is a bit unhappy about that.

"But I can't imagine it's the kind of thing that would go beyond today. I think it's just 'have a bit of a strop and then move on'."

