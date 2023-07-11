The Premier League's best attacking duos
- Published
Which attacking partnerships have been the most fruitful in Premier League history?
It is fairly common knowledge Tottenham's Harry Kane and Son Heung-min lead the way, but with Bayern Munich one of several clubs desperate to land England captain Kane this summer, is that alliance about to come to an end?
We've looked at the top 10 pairings that have yielded the most combined goals and assists in the English top flight since the start of the 1992-93 season - and a Newcastle double act made the list...
Solano and Shearer - 22 goal contributions
When you have scored more Premier League goals than any other player it is inevitable you will have forged a productive partnership with a team-mate or two.
Alan Shearer netted 260 times for Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United, and the partnership that yielded most goal contributions was with Nolberto Solano during their seven seasons together at the Magpies.
It is fair to assume Solano did more of the providing from his position on the right wing and number nine Shearer the scoring, with the Peruvian's overall league assist tally at the club outweighing his goals by 54 to 37. Of the combinations between the two, Solano assisted 16 of them.
Shearer's retirement from playing at the end of the 2006 season brought the partnership to an end, with Solano playing on for two more campaigns, during which he provided eight more goals and nine assists.
