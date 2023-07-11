Solano and Shearer - 22 goal contributions

When you have scored more Premier League goals than any other player it is inevitable you will have forged a productive partnership with a team-mate or two.

Alan Shearer netted 260 times for Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United, and the partnership that yielded most goal contributions was with Nolberto Solano during their seven seasons together at the Magpies.

It is fair to assume Solano did more of the providing from his position on the right wing and number nine Shearer the scoring, with the Peruvian's overall league assist tally at the club outweighing his goals by 54 to 37. Of the combinations between the two, Solano assisted 16 of them.

Shearer's retirement from playing at the end of the 2006 season brought the partnership to an end, with Solano playing on for two more campaigns, during which he provided eight more goals and nine assists.

