The Guardian's Jamie Jackson tells the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast that a Saudi Arabia switch for Arsenal's Gabriel would be a "big statement".

"Arsenal are under no pressure to sell but everyone has a plan till they are hit in the face," says Jackson. "If a Saudi club comes in with £150m, maybe they will be. It is another litmus test - if he does go there, it's a big statement.

"I would be staggered if this is happened. He has been a mainstay for Arsenal although I did notice that he did not play the other day. He is only 25 so would be another going there at his peak. I do find it very interesting."

Comedian and Arsenal fan Tom Rosenthal: "£100m for Gabriel? Obviously we'd be taking that as we could spend it in a much better way.

"He is one of those centre-backs fans absolutely love because he puts his body on the line instinctively. The guy is pure passion, like Martin Keown, but better!"

