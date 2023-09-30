Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is Arsenal fan and actor Jazzie Zonzolo, star of new film Sumotherhood.

Sutton's prediction: 2-3

You've probably noticed I've always been a fan of Ange Postecoglou, but he has been absolutely phenomenal since he arrived at Spurs.

I love the way he sticks to his guns with the way his teams play. It was the same against Arsenal last weekend, and they will go for it in this game too.

I could make a case for either team to win it, but I just have a feeling Liverpool will snatch it. What I know for certain is that there will be plenty of goals.

Tottenham will definitely cause Liverpool some problems and it's great to see Son Heung-min back on top form, but the same will apply when Jurgen Klopp's side attack, and Reds striker Darwin Nunez looks really dangerous at the moment.

We've already seen Liverpool win at Newcastle with 10 men this season and their forward line is capable of scoring against anyone, even when they are not playing well, and they have got some goals in midfield from Dominik Szoboszlai too.

Jazzie's prediction: You can probably guess what I think about Tottenham! This will be a close game though. 0-1

