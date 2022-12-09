'There's a lot of love for Mateusz'
Mateusz Klich fired home a long-range winner as Leeds came from behind to taste victory in their friendly win at Elche.
The Whites fell behind in Spain but Joe Gelhardt got them level after the break and Klich struck late on.
The 32-year-old's contract expires in the summer of 2024.
Asked about the Poland international's future, manager Jesse Marsch said "it's not totally clear".
