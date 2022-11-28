K﻿heredine Idessane, BBC Scotland outside Ibrox

It’s busy at Ibrox but that’s just the drivetime traffic heading home.

The real action was on the Rangers website and social media feeds, rather than here at the ground. When news filtered through confirming Michael Beale’s appointment, the reaction from fans I spoke to was mixed.

Some said they were happy, that change was needed and that Beale’s familiarity with the squad and club will help him hit the ground running.

One fan wasn’t quite so happy. He pointed to the fact the former Rangers first team coach has only been a manager in his own right for six months.

He said he would have wanted him to have more time at QPR before taking on a job the size of Rangers. He did, though, wish him all the best and will give him the benefit of the doubt.

Another fan wished him well in chasing down Celtic. The problem there? The gap is already nine points.

Beale’s first competitive match in charge is at home to Hibs in just over a fortnight, 15 December.

With the champions not playing until the weekend, if the gap isn’t down to six after the Ibrox side play, Beale will be under pressure... after one game in charge.

Welcome back to Glasgow, Michael.