F﻿oden's World Cup moment

P﻿hil Foden got to experience the feeling of scoring for England at a World Cup on Tuesday while Kalvin Phillips made a key step on the road back from injury.

P﻿hillips has only played four times for City since joining from Leeds - and only once in the Premier League - so entering England's win over Wales just before the hour mark will no doubt be a boost for the midfielder and Pep Guardiola.

