'Hope rising after slow start' - Staggies' season so far assessed

P﻿eter Mackay, Ross County fan

Celtic had too much firepower in the end for County, who did manage to run the hosts close by going 1-0 up on Saturday.

The narrow defeats leaves the Staggies in 10th place heading into the four-week World Cup break.

T﻿op player: Incredibly tough to pick, because there isn’t an obvious standout. Yan Dhanda has been the main instigator of our attack and style of play since he’s worked his way into the XI.

His technical ability and composure on the ball really makes him stand out. But if we’re going to for consistency, it would have to be Ross Laidlaw, who has been immense so far between the sticks.

Most disappointing player: Despite popping up with goals and assists, Owura Edwards hasn’t quite hit the form that was first expected of him after the opening game where he tore apart the Hearts defence.

However, a switch to a wing-back role has already boosted his assist count, with scope for him to become one of most important players.

M﻿anager rating: 6/10. Malky Mackay once again faced a rocky start in the league, seeing us sit bottom for a number of weeks. The style of football early on was poor, and left us lacking up top and easy to beat at the back - not to forget that 5-0 battering from Motherwell.

But the past few weeks have been a huge boost with a switch to a back-three system from Mackay providing the spark we have needed in the forward areas, helping claim huge wins over St Mirren and Hibs to haul us away from the bottom two - and give Staggies fans hope it can be another successful season.

Predicted league finish: 8th.