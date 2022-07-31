What did we learn from Motherwell's opening win?

Martin Watt, BBC Scotland

Academy director Steven Hammell proved a safe pair of hands in stepping into the managerial breach 48 hours after Graham Alexander's abrupt exit as Motherwell boss.

The Fir Park side were again painfully short of creative punch, not helped by a lack of width and pace, but at least showed plenty of dogged determination to eke out an opening victory at St Mirren - just Well's fourth league win in 19 games in 2022.

This win will fool no-one, though. Whoever takes the reins full-time has a mountain of work to get through.