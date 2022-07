Crystal Palace wrapped up their pre-season campaign with a 4-2 win over Montpellier at Selhurst Park.

Wilfried Zaha fired in the opener from the edge of the box, before an Odsonne Edouard brace.

Marc Guehi headed in Palace's fourth from Eberechi Eze’s corner, before two goals from Stephy Mavididi for the Ligue 1 side.

The result marks back-to-back wins for the Eagles, after losing two and drawing one of their previous friendlies.