Conor Coady said he will never forget his time at Molineux after completing a season-long loan move to Everton.

He posted on Instagram:, external "Where do I start? Seven of the best years I’ve got to share with you all, it’s been a journey that will live with me forever.

"From middle of the championship to walking the boys out in a European quarter final, this club has been mine and my family’s life and we will never forget it.

"Thank you to everyone who makes the club what it is and every player I shared the dressing room with! This club is special and always will be special. Thank you for everything, I’ll always be a wolf."

