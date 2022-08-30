Man City v Forest: Pick of the stats
- Published
This is the first meeting in any competition between Man City and Nottingham Forest since January 2009, with Forest winning an FA Cup tie 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium.
Manchester City have won their last 20 Premier League games on a Wednesday – victory here would equal the competition’s record for most consecutive wins on a specific day of the week, currently held by Liverpool with 21 straight Saturday victories between November 2018 and February 2020.
Brennan Johnson has been involved in seven goals in his last nine away matches in all competitions for Nottingham Forest (5 goals, 2 assists), scoring at Everton in their last away Premier League game. The only player aged 21 to score in consecutive away Premier League appearances for Forest is Roy Keane in December 1992.
Erling Haaland has scored six goals in his first four Premier League appearances for Manchester City, with only Diego Costa (7) netting more after four matches in the competition. The record for goals in a player’s first five games is held jointly by Mick Quinn and Sergio Agüero (8).