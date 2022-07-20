Talented 16-year-old Archie Gray is back on the training pitch after making a swift recovery from the injury sustained against Aston Villa.

Gray was taken off on a stretcher shortly after coming on a substitute in the pre-season defeat by their Premier League rivals, but boss Jesse Marsch has revealed the forward is running again and could even feature against Crystal Palace on Friday.

"Archie is going to be on the pitch today, not training with the team but doing some individual work," said the American.

"We hope that he can potentially be available for the match on Friday. We'll see."

Gray is the son of former Leeds striker Andy Gray and the great-nephew of Elland Road legend Eddie Gray.

He has been tipped to make a big impact under Marsch this season.