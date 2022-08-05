Cameron Archer has signed a new five-year contract with Aston Villa.

The deal will see him stay at the club until the end of the 2028 season, having first joined in 2009 as part of the youth academy.

The 20-year-old scored four goals in five appearances for Villa last season before spending the second half of the campaign at Preston North End, scoring seven more.

“I’m delighted,” he told the club website, external. “I’ve finally got it over and done with and I can concentrate on football now.”